India-Japan blueprint: Strategic trust and technological ambition

NEW DELHI: India and Japan unveiled a sweeping vision for their bilateral relationship, one that merges strategic trust with technological ambition, creating a blueprint for deeper cooperation across defense, innovation, mobility, health, and climate.
Modi articulated a shared aspiration for a “free, open, peaceful, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific,” grounding it in the two democracies’ longstanding mutual trust and shared values.
With global geopolitics in flux rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, economic realignment, and emergent technologies reshaping global power structures, India and Japan are positioning themselves as pillars of stability and innovation.
“We have shared concerns towards terrorism and cybersecurity. We also have shared interests in the areas of defence and maritime security. We have jointly decided to further strengthen our cooperation in the fields of Defence Industry, and Innovation,” Modi said.
The announcement of the Next Generation Mobility Partnership (NGMP) stands as a central pillar in this relationship. By blending Japanese technological sophistication with India’s engineering and human resource base, the two nations aim to co-create smart, resilient infrastructure.
From AI-powered rail systems to energy-efficient shipbuilding, and from smart urban design to disaster-proof transport, this partnership has profound implications. Not only will it reduce logistical vulnerabilities, but it also strengthens India’s strategic autonomy and industrial resilience, aligning with the “Make in India for the World” vision.
In a major boost to space cooperation, Modi welcomed the agreement between ISRO and JAXA on the Chandrayaan-5 mission, describing it as a “symbol of humanity’s progress beyond Earth.”
Beyond space, the two sides are also advancing quantum technologies, semiconductors, advanced computing, and AI. Under the Digital Partnership 2.0, India and Japan are building a tech alliance with profound implications for cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and data governance.
“Semiconductors and rare earth minerals shall remain at the top of our agendas,” Modi noted, signaling long-term coordination in securing tech supply chains — a strategic imperative in a fragmented global economy.
“Our engagement will deepen through institutional cooperation between the States of India and the Prefectures of Japan. This will open new doors for trade, tourism, education, and cultural exchanges,” Modi said.