India-Japan blueprint: Strategic trust and technological ambition

NEW DELHI: India and Japan unveiled a sweeping vision for their bilateral relationship, one that merges strategic trust with technological ambition, creating a blueprint for deeper cooperation across defense, innovation, mobility, health, and climate.

Modi articulated a shared aspiration for a “free, open, peaceful, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific,” grounding it in the two democracies’ longstanding mutual trust and shared values.

With global geopolitics in flux rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, economic realignment, and emergent technologies reshaping global power structures, India and Japan are positioning themselves as pillars of stability and innovation.

“We have shared concerns towards terrorism and cybersecurity. We also have shared interests in the areas of defence and maritime security. We have jointly decided to further strengthen our cooperation in the fields of Defence Industry, and Innovation,” Modi said.