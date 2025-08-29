Indore councillor Anwar Qadri, accused of funding men to trap and convert women, surrenders

BHOPAL: Anwar Qadri, a Congress corporator from Ward No. 58 of the Indore Municipal Corporation, who had been absconding for over two months, surrendered before a local court in Indore on Friday. He is accused of funding members of the minority community to target, sexually assault, and religiously convert women from another community.
Qadri, also known as ‘Anwar Dacoit’, had been evading arrest since June after a case was registered against him at Banganga Police Station, based on statements from two arrested men who alleged that he had paid them ₹3 lakh to trap and exploit women. The allegations include rape, forced religious conversion, and involvement in immoral trafficking.
To evade capture, Qadri had altered his appearance, shaving his beard and moustache, and was dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, possibly to impersonate an advocate. Upon surrender, the court remanded him to eight days of police custody. During this period, the police intend to interrogate him regarding his whereabouts during his time in hiding and identify those who may have assisted him.
According to Additional DCP (Crime), Indore Police, Rajesh Dandotiya, Qadri’s surrender came as a result of sustained police pressure, continuous raids, and the threat of property attachment. “He had only two options, surrender before the police or the court. He chose the latter,” Dandotiya said.
While being escorted from court, Qadri was reportedly attacked by a few individuals, suspected to be advocates.
Earlier, Qadri’s daughter was arrested from Delhi for allegedly aiding her father in evading arrest. His surrender came after a reward of ₹40,000 was announced for information leading to his capture.
The case originated in June when two men were arrested for allegedly raping and attempting to convert women. Their confessional statements led to Qadri being named in the case and going underground.