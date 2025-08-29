Indore councillor Anwar Qadri, accused of funding men to trap and convert women, surrenders

BHOPAL: Anwar Qadri, a Congress corporator from Ward No. 58 of the Indore Municipal Corporation, who had been absconding for over two months, surrendered before a local court in Indore on Friday. He is accused of funding members of the minority community to target, sexually assault, and religiously convert women from another community.

Qadri, also known as ‘Anwar Dacoit’, had been evading arrest since June after a case was registered against him at Banganga Police Station, based on statements from two arrested men who alleged that he had paid them ₹3 lakh to trap and exploit women. The allegations include rape, forced religious conversion, and involvement in immoral trafficking.

To evade capture, Qadri had altered his appearance, shaving his beard and moustache, and was dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, possibly to impersonate an advocate. Upon surrender, the court remanded him to eight days of police custody. During this period, the police intend to interrogate him regarding his whereabouts during his time in hiding and identify those who may have assisted him.