Jharkhand: Former minister Anosh Ekka, his wife & eight others convicted in land scam

RANCHI: A special CBI court in Ranchi convicted former minister Anosh Ekka, his wife Menon Ekka and 8 others in a 15-year-old purchase and sale case, violating the CNT Act.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on August 30.

Meanwhile, all the convicts have been sent to judicial custody.

Anosh Ekka was accused of misusing his position as minister to purchase tribal land using fake addresses.

Those who were found guilty include Anosh Ekka, his wife Menon Ekka, then LRDC of Ranchi Kartik Kumar Prabhat, Raj Kishore Singh, Firoz Akhtar, Brajesh Mishra, Anil Kumar, Manilal Mahato, Parshuram Kerketta and Brajeshwar Mahato.

One of the accused, Govardhan Baitha, was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Notably, CNT Act or Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act 1908, which Ekka and others are accused of violating, is a law made to protect tribal land rights in Jharkhand.

This Act, implemented by the British in 1908, prevents the transfer of tribal land to non-tribals.