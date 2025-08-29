LS Speaker Om Birla calls for inclusive system of governance for development of all classes

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla on Friday called for an an inclusive system of governance for the development of all classes of people. Inaugurating the national conference of chairpersons of Committees on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of Parliament and state assemblies here, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "To take the country forward, we have to take people from all walks of life together."

Stating that everybody should get justice and equal rights, Birla said there is need for a review of the budget allocations for SCs and STs. "It is necessary to think about which schemes will benefit the tribals and dalits," he added.

Addressing the conference, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the upliftment of the SCs and STs is necessary for the all-around development of the country. Stating that tribals and dalits constitute 40 per cent of Odisha's population, the chief minister said that the state government has increased the budget for the SC, ST welfare department to Rs 68,881 crore in 2025-26.