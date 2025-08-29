Mamata hails SC directive to Calcutta HC on expediting hearing migrant workers plea

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hailed a development in the Supreme Court where a direction has been issued to hear the plea of the migrant workers on priority in the Calcutta High Court, which she termed as a “huge relief to the detained workers."

During hearing of a petition filed by the West Bengal Migrant Welfare Board alleging detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals, a bench of the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Calcutta High Court to take up the matter expeditiously and clarified that pendency of these proceedings would not come in the way of the high court adjudicating the habeas corpus petition.

Welcoming the development in a post on X, Banerjee said, “Today (29 Aug 2025), the Hon'ble Supreme Court heard a PIL on the detention of migrant workers from Bengal. The Apex Court acknowledged Bengal's historic role as a border State - a land that has given refuge, strength, and culture through generations. A direction has been issued to hear the plea of the migrant workers on priority in the High Court - this comes as a huge relief to the detained workers.”