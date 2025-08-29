Mayawati expresses concern over ‘declining standards of political discourse’

LUCKNOW: In a veiled reaction to the abusive words used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother at an opposition rally in Bihar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former CM of UP Mayawati, on Friday, deprecated the tone and tenor of the present-day political discourse expressing concerns over the "decline of politics" in the country, blaming self-interests of political parties for the trend.

Mayawati’s reaction came a day after she appointed her nephew Akash Anand party’s national convenor once again in Delhi on Thursday.

While taking to microblogging site X, the BSP chief urged all political parties to work in line with their constitutions and principles to safeguard interests of the poor and the common people.

Mayawati’s post came a day after derogatory remarks were made on the PM. In her post on X, Mayawati said political discourse had gone "toxic and violent" in recent years, especially, during elections, even as the country was facing mounting internal and external challenges.

"It is extremely sad and worrying that, while parties are serving political self-interests, the level of politics is falling in the country," she wrote, adding that parties should act on their principles "in the interest of the nation and crores of poor and common people."

Mayawati also took strong exception to "derogatory, indecent and unparliamentary" remarks being made publicly about people holding high offices in government and non-government institutions, and politics.