Milestone achieved: No. of school teachers in India crosses 1-cr mark

NEW DELHI: The number of teachers in the country’s schools has crossed the one-crore mark. The achievement was recorded during the fiscal 2024-2025, according to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2024-25 report, which the Ministry of Education released on Thursday.

“The increase in teacher numbers is a critical step toward improving student-teacher ratios, ensuring quality education, and addressing regional disparities in teacher availability,” the report said.

The numbers have steadily increased since 2022-23 and the reporting year. There was a 6.7% increase in the number of teachers during the reporting year compared to 2022-23.

The academic year 2024–25 has also seen a rise in the representation of female teachers, with women now comprising 54.2% of the total teaching workforce. “Female representation in schools has shown a positive uptick in the academic year 2024–25, with girls’ enrollment reaching 48.3%, up from 48.1% in the previous year.

Although modest, this improvement reflects ongoing efforts to promote gender equity in education and ensure greater access and participation for girls across all levels,” it said. The Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) at the Foundational, Preparatory, Middle, and Secondary levels is now reported as 10, 13, 17, and 21, respectively, all significantly improved ratios qua NEP’s recommended ratio of 1:30.