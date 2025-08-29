New online tool to manage, treat high blood pressure: Study

NEW DELHI: High blood pressure is one of the world’s biggest health challenges, affecting as many as 1.3 billion people and leading to around ten million deaths each year.

Now, a first-of-its-kind online tool, built on data from nearly 500 randomised clinical trials involving over 100,000 people, allows doctors to see by how much different medications are likely to lower blood pressure, a recent study published in The Lancet on Friday said.

The research stated that the Blood Pressure Treatment Efficacy Calculator could transform how the condition is managed, allowing doctors to choose a treatment for each patient based on the degree to which they need to lower their blood pressure.

This could be good news for India. In 2021, India had an estimated 315 million people with high blood pressure (hypertension), according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF).

Often described as a silent killer, as it does not cause any symptoms on its own, hypertension can remain hidden until it leads to a heart attack, stroke or kidney disease. Fewer than one in five people with hypertension have it under control.

According to Dr Nelson Wang, cardiologist and Research Fellow at The George Institute for Global Health, “The finding is really important because every 1 mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure lowers your risk of heart attack or stroke by two per cent.

“But with dozens of drugs, multiple doses per drug, and most patients needing two or more drugs, there are literally thousands of possible options, and no easy way to work out how effective they are,” he said.

Speaking about the research, Dr Mohammad Abdul Salam, Programme Head, Cardiovascular Research, The George Institute for Global Health, Hyderabad, said, “We cannot overlook the importance of controlling high blood pressure effectively and efficiently.

“Achieving optimal control requires a clear understanding of the efficacy of antihypertensive drugs at different doses and in various combinations. Without clarity on what we want to achieve and how to achieve it, we will not meet our targets. Guidelines define the target blood pressure, while our online tool helps identify which antihypertensive drugs are best suited to reach that target,” he said.