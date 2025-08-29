NHAI begins emergency repairs on Kiratpur–Pandoh–Kullu–Manali highway after flood damage

Restoration work will target 10 locations on the Kullu–Manali section that were completely washed away and five other sites that were partially damaged by torrential rains, cutting off Manali from the rest of the state. Alternate routes managed by the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) have also been damaged and are currently open only to light vehicles.

“NHAI has decided to extend financial assistance to the state PWD for immediate repairs and maintenance of PWD roads currently being used for diverted highway traffic,” said officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). “Inaccessible areas will be temporarily restored to re-establish connectivity, and sufficient funds have been sanctioned to the NHAI’s Shimla office for urgent work.”