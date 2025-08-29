Oilseed association urges PM Modi not to extend ban on export of animal feed

NEW DELHI: The Solvent Extraction Association (SEA) of India has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet ministers, including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, and Prahlad Joshi, to lift the ongoing ban on the export of De-Oiled Rice Bran (DORB), which has been extended until September 30, 2025.

The SEA has urged the government not to extend the ban beyond 30th September 2025. The ban was implemented in 2023 with the intention of stabilising milk prices, but this goal has yet to be achieved. However, it has impacted farmers more than helping dairy farmers.

According to the association, protein meal prices have fallen by nearly 50%, while milk prices continue to rise. Meanwhile, DORB prices have decreased to Rs 10,000–Rs 11,000 per tonne, which only hurts farmers who produce oilseeds that are used in making DORB.

Mustard De-oiled cake price reduced from Rs 28,000 to Rs 15000 between July 2023 and July 2025. Similarly, the price of Soybean meal reduced to Rs 31,000 from Rs 46,000, Groundnut meals reduced to Rs 20,000 from Rs 44,000, and De-oiled Rice Bran reduced to Rs 10,000 from Rs 20,000.