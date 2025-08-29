Sambhal violence report reignites debate on ‘appeasement politics’, demographic shift

LUCKNOW: The reported demographic shift in the communally sensitive Sambhal municipal area of western Uttar Pradesh, as mentioned in the judicial panel’s report on the November 2024 violence, has sparked a political storm in the state.

Right-wing outfits and the ruling BJP have attributed the change to the ‘appeasement politics’ pursued by previous regimes, including those led by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress.

It may be recalled that the three-member Judicial Commission, headed by Allahabad High Court Judge Justice (Retd) Devendra Kumar Arora and comprising retired IAS officer Amit Mohan and retired IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain, had on Thursday submitted its 450-page report on the reasons behind the violence that rocked Sambhal city on November 24, 2024. The incident resulted in the loss of five lives and left scores injured, including police personnel.

The violence erupted following a local court order directing a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid while hearing petitions claiming that the mosque was built by demolishing the Harihar temple in 1529 during the reign of a Mughal ruler.

In its probe report, the Judicial Commission stated that the Hindu population in the district had declined from 45 per cent in 1947 to just 15 per cent at present, while the Muslim population had increased from 55 per cent to 85 per cent during the same period.