SC irked over 21 adjournments in bail matter, asks Chief Justice of Allahabad HC to ensure hearing

NEW DELHI: Irked by 21 adjournments in a bail matter by the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court on Friday reiterated cases of personal liberty ought to be decided expeditiously as it asked the high court chief justice to look into it.

"Time and again, we have been saying matters regarding personal liberty of citizens must be heard and decided expeditiously. Thus, we request the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to handle the case expeditiously," a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices N V Anjaria and Alok Aradhe said.

The bench was hearing a plea of one Kuldeep when his counsel said the hearing on his bail plea was adjourned 21 times in the high court and the matter was posted after two months.

When the lawyer referred to a recent case in which the top court granted bail to an accused as the hearing on his plea was deferred 43 times, the CJI noted he had asked the chief justice of the high court to personally look into it.

While refusing to grant bail in the case at hand, the bench said, "Needless to say that at least on the next date of hearing, the high court will take the matter and decide the bail application."