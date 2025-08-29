Sudershan Reddy questions letter’s credibility

NEW DELHI: Some of the 56 retired judges, including a former Supreme Court judge, have said that they neither signed nor were aware of the statement slamming 18 judges over criticism of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks regarding opposition vice presidential candidate Justice Sudershan Reddy’s ruling on the Salwa Judum.

Confirming this, Reddy, in an interview to this newspaper, said that one of the purported signatories happened to be a former judge of the apex court. “The judge told me that he hadn’t heard about such a letter and knew nothing about it. In fact, quite a few judges in the list haven’t signed it and some of them were not even aware that such a letter is published,” he said.

According to people aware of the matter, Justice Reddy was referring to Justice RV Raveendran, who has clarified to the former that he is not a signatory to the statement. Among the signatories, one or perhaps more are fictitious names, Reddy said, adding, “Our research suggests that one or perhaps more names of the ex-judges of the High Court in the list are fictitious.”