Victims of Naxal violence appeal to MPs not to support Opposition VP candidate Sudershan Reddy

Under the Salwa Judum, the Chhattisgarh government had appointed tribal youths as special police officers to counter the Naxal menace. In the 2011 order, a bench of the Supreme Court, also comprising Justice Reddy (retd), said that the state cannot outsource its duties to untrained vigilantes, and halted the activities of the Salwa Judum.

Shiyaram Ramtek, a villager from Bastar, said if "Reddy had not supported the Naxals", his son would have been alive now.

Ramtek's son was a farmer who was allegedly abducted by the Maoists and later killed, he said.

Another victim, Kedarnath Kasyap, said that Maoists allegedly killed his younger brother, who was a police constable.

"The Maoists tied his hands, tortured him and brutally killed him. Had the order against Salwa Judum not been given, the Naxals would have fled from our area by 2014 and my brother would still be alive," he said.

In their appeal, the victims said someone lost a leg in improvised explosive device (IED) blasts, someone lost their vision, someone had their spine broken while someone was permanently disabled due to the violence perpetrated by the Naxals.

"Now, the very person who gave the order against the Salwa Judum has been nominated as a vice presidential candidate. For us, this is a moment of deep pain, like salt being rubbed into our wounds. We are not aligned with any political ideology or party but we simply want justice," they said in a release.

Requesting all MPs not to support Reddy, the victims of Naxal violence appealed the parliamentarians to feel their sorrow, listen to their cries and raise their voice for Naxal victims.

"Please ensure that our pain is acknowledged, our memories respected and our struggles recognised," they said.

The vice presidential election will be held on September 9. While Reddy is the joint opposition candidate for the high constitutional post, C P Radhakrishnan is the ruling NDA candidate.