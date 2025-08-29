Women’s Safety Report : Fear runs deeper than nos

NEW DELHI: The NARI 2025 National Annual Report and Index on Women’s Safety, released by the National Commission for Women, offers the telling reality of the urban safety landscape. The survey covered 12,770 women across 31 cities and yielded a national safety score of 65%, which implies that four in 10 women (40%) consider themselves unsafe despite government assurances.

Around 60% of women reported feeling safe, while 40% admitted they felt “not-so-safe” or outright unsafe. The anxieties deepen among younger women: while public harassment was reported by 7% of all respondents in 2024, the figure rose to 14% for those under 24, indicating that students and young professionals are disproportionately targeted in educational and recreational spaces.

The report shows low levels of faith in redressal mechanism. Only one in three victims of harassment filed a formal complaint, and confidence in the system is strikingly weak: 75% of women said they did not believe authorities would resolve their complaints. Even when incidents are reported, only 22% are formally registered, and action is taken in a mere 16% of those cases, highlighting a pervasive cycle of silence. Harassment hotspots reveal vulnerabilities, with 38% of cases occurring within neighbourhoods and 29% in public transport systems.