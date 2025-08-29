'World is counting on India', says PM Modi during Japan visit

TOKYO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Japan on Friday, said that the world is not just watching India, it is counting on it.

Addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, PM Modi emphasised the strong partnership between the two countries and highlighted areas for future collaboration, including manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy, and skill development.

“Japan has always been an important partner in India’s Vikas Yatra (development journey),” Modi said, adding, “Japan’s excellence and India’s scale can create a perfect partnership.”

Echoing the remarks of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the forum, PM Modi said, “Japan is a tech powerhouse and India is a talent powerhouse. Together, we can lead the tech revolution of this century.”

He noted that India is taking bold and ambitious steps in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, and space.

PM Modi also highlighted the signing of a Joint Credit Mechanism agreement between India and Japan for cooperation in clean fuel and building a green future.

“Today, India enjoys political stability, economic stability, transparency in policies, and policy predictability,” he said. “India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, and very soon, it will become the third-largest economy.”

He noted that India contributes 18% to global growth and offers strong market returns. The country’s robust banking sector, low inflation, low interest rates, and nearly $700 billion in foreign exchange reserves are signs of its economic strength, he added.

“Our approach of reform, perform, and transform is driving all this progress,” PM Modi said.