10 pilgrims dead, eight missing, 6,000 devotees evacuated amid Manimahesh Yatra disaster

CHANDIGARH: Ten pilgrims have died, and eight are missing in the ongoing Manimahesh Yatra, which was suspended on Monday due to heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods.

Around 6,000 devotees stranded in the Bharmour region have been safely evacuated to Nurpur and Pathankot from Kalsuin. Meanwhile, Dharamsala and McLeodganj are facing a water crisis as the water level at the Pong Dam remains above the danger mark. The Kiratpur-Manali National Highway has also been blocked again due to landslides.

Sources report that seven rescue teams, comprising police personnel, home guards, volunteers, NCC cadets, local residents, and civil officers, have been deployed to aid in the rescue operations.

The devotees, who had trekked approximately 14 km from the district headquarters to reach Kalsuin, were then transported by 39 buses and 25 taxis to Chamba and Nurpur. Authorities have arranged additional buses to evacuate the remaining pilgrims, with 40 more buses requested.

To assist the evacuees, arrangements for food and shelter have been made in Chamba, with community kitchens (langars) set up in Kalsui, Dharwala, and Dakhog to provide meals to the stranded devotees.

Despite the debris being cleared from the Kalsui-Rakh road, heavy vehicles cannot pass, making the road unsuitable for large-scale movement.

Due to the heavy rains and subsequent flash floods, roads were washed away, and communication links were severed, leading to the deaths of ten devotees and leaving eight others missing en route to the Manimahesh Yatra.