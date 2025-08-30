Allahabad HC directs Centre to provide security to Karnataka BJP worker pursuing cases against Rahul Gandhi

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has ordered round-the-clock security for a BJP worker from Karnataka, who has been pursuing cases against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.
The cases are related to the cancellation of Gandhi's Indian citizenship, alleging that he also holds British citizenship. The petitioner, S Vignesh Shishir, has also challenged Gandhi’s election.
A division bench, comprising Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice BR Singh, passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Shishir. Last year, Shishir filed a PIL in the High Court, asserting that he had documents and emails from the British government, along with evidence to prove that Rahul Gandhi was a British citizen.
He argued that, if true, Gandhi would be ineligible to contest elections in India or hold the position of a Lok Sabha member. Shishir further stated that he had sent two complaints to the relevant authorities about Rahul Gandhi’s alleged dual citizenship but no action had been taken.
In a recent petition, Shishir claimed that he had been receiving threats and facing coercion since pursuing legal action against Rahul Gandhi. He also mentioned that the CBI was conducting an investigation in response to his complaint filed in June 2024.
Shishir said he had appeared multiple times before the CBI in New Delhi, providing evidence related to Gandhi’s alleged British citizenship. He also wrote to the Prime Minister's office seeking security, but after receiving no response, he approached the court.
In its interim order, the bench observed, “We are, prima facie, satisfied that the matter requires consideration as the petitioner has been pursuing his cases against a very powerful individual and is facing constant threats.”
Appearing on behalf of the central government, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey mentioned that there is a witness protection scheme in place. He urged the court to pass an appropriate order for providing security to the petitioner, given the palpable threats against him.
The bench then directed the Centre to provide interim security to Shishir and instructed the government to file a counter-affidavit in the matter. The case has been scheduled for the next hearing on October 9.