Allahabad HC directs Centre to provide security to Karnataka BJP worker pursuing cases against Rahul Gandhi

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has ordered round-the-clock security for a BJP worker from Karnataka, who has been pursuing cases against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The cases are related to the cancellation of Gandhi's Indian citizenship, alleging that he also holds British citizenship. The petitioner, S Vignesh Shishir, has also challenged Gandhi’s election.

A division bench, comprising Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice BR Singh, passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Shishir. Last year, Shishir filed a PIL in the High Court, asserting that he had documents and emails from the British government, along with evidence to prove that Rahul Gandhi was a British citizen.

He argued that, if true, Gandhi would be ineligible to contest elections in India or hold the position of a Lok Sabha member. Shishir further stated that he had sent two complaints to the relevant authorities about Rahul Gandhi’s alleged dual citizenship but no action had been taken.