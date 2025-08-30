Assam pushes back 33 Bangladeshi infiltrators as part of intensified crackdown

GUWAHATI: Assam has “pushed back” 33 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators as part of its ongoing drive against illegal immigration.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that 33 new infiltrators had been pushed back to their country of origin. However, he did not specify the date of the pushback.

He further warned that the state government’s efforts to tackle infiltration would be further intensified in the coming days.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister addressed the media, explaining that the pushback was taking place on two fronts: one targeting individuals who arrived after 1971 and were living in the state illegally, and the other focusing on new infiltrators.