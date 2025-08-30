Assam to bring home revered textile ‘Vrindavani Vastra’ from British Museum for exhibition

GUWAHATI: Assam is likely to get the revered 16th-century “Vrindavani Vastra” from the British Museum in London for exhibition in 2027.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the British Museum had, for the first time, come forward to loan the Vrindavani Vastra to Assam for 18 months, subject to the fulfilment of conditions.

The Vrindavani Vastra is a silk textile, woven in Assam under the guidance of saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva. It depicts scenes from the life of Lord Krishna. It is believed that pieces of Vrindavani Vastra were taken to Tibet during the 17th/18th century and collected by British explorers during the 19th/20th century.

Later, the India Museum acquired them and transferred them to the British Museum.

Sarma said efforts made in the past to bring it back proved futile, but now, the British Museum expressed its willingness to loan it.“That textile is in the British Museum and some other museums in Europe. We tried to bring it back in the past on loan so the people of Assam could see it. Finally, the British Museum has written to us that if we can construct a museum as per the required environmental standards, they will give us the textile on loan for 18 months in 2027,” Sarma said.