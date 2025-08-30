Assam to bring home revered textile ‘Vrindavani Vastra’ from British Museum for exhibition

GUWAHATI: Assam is likely to get the revered 16th-century “Vrindavani Vastra” from the British Museum in London for exhibition in 2027.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the British Museum had, for the first time, come forward to loan the Vrindavani Vastra to Assam for 18 months, subject to the fulfilment of conditions.
The Vrindavani Vastra is a silk textile, woven in Assam under the guidance of saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva. It depicts scenes from the life of Lord Krishna. It is believed that pieces of Vrindavani Vastra were taken to Tibet during the 17th/18th century and collected by British explorers during the 19th/20th century.
Later, the India Museum acquired them and transferred them to the British Museum.
Sarma said efforts made in the past to bring it back proved futile, but now, the British Museum expressed its willingness to loan it.“That textile is in the British Museum and some other museums in Europe. We tried to bring it back in the past on loan so the people of Assam could see it. Finally, the British Museum has written to us that if we can construct a museum as per the required environmental standards, they will give us the textile on loan for 18 months in 2027,” Sarma said.
The Assam government has allotted a plot of land in Guwahati to the JSW Group, which has assured to build the museum under its corporate social responsibility initiative and give it back to the government.
“Action has started and I believe we will be able to bring back the Vrindavani Vastra so the people of Assam can see it and offer their bhakti to Lord Krishna,” Sarma said, but added that it would be a long process considering that the Assam government would be required to fulfil several conditions.
“The President of India will have to write to the British Museum that the textile will be returned within the timeframe and without causing any damage. It is called a sovereign guarantee. The issue involves several processes, and without cooperation from the Government of India, we cannot go ahead,” Sarma said.
He also said that the state government is working closely with the British Museum as well as the JSW Group, and collaborating with the Indian ambassador to Britain.
“The British Museum will give us the design of our museum. If the cost of construction goes beyond the JSW Group’s budget, we may have to fund it partially. We are confident. Chances of bringing the textile back have increased by 90 per cent,” Sarma said, adding the British Museum has plans to exhibit the textile also in Mumbai.