BJP-affiliated farmers' organisation urges Centre not to extend import duty exemption on cotton

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), a farmers’ organisation affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has urged the Union government not to extend the import duty exemption on cotton until the end of the year.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BKS leader Mohini Mohan Misra said the decision would adversely affect millions of cotton farmers, as the new crop is set to arrive in the market in October. The letter was also addressed to Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The government has decided to extend the 11% import duty exemption on cotton from September 30 to December 31, 2025. The Finance Ministry said this move is intended to increase the availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector.

Earlier, the government had announced an exemption on the 11% import duty from August 19 to September 30. Following this, cotton prices in the open market dropped from about Rs 57,000 per candy (355.6 kg) to around Rs 55,000 per candy. Experts believe prices could fall further to around Rs 50,000 per candy by October, when the new produce hits the market.