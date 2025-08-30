Dehradun's rain breaks 74-year record as Uttarakhand reels

DEHRADUN: Dehradun has been struck by a historic deluge, recording its highest rainfall in 74 years within a 24-hour period, leading to widespread devastation and pushing major rivers beyond danger levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts as the region braces for further heavy downpours.

The state capital witnessed 175 mm of rain, with nearby Haripur recording even higher rainfall at 177 mm. This marks the third occasion this season that over 175 mm of rain has fallen in a single day. The previous 24-hour record for Dehradun, a staggering 332.2 mm, was set in 1951.

Other areas also experienced intense rainfall, with Kalsi receiving 72 mm in just one hour, Koti 39.5 mm, and Jakholi 45.5 mm. The relentless downpour in the upper reaches has caused the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers to swell dramatically, surpassing danger levels. As a result, water has inundated several residential buildings along the riverbanks, leaving residents in a state of panic throughout the night.

The lower complex of the ancient Hanuman Temple was submerged, with water even entering the sanctum sanctorum, causing significant damage. Local residents living near the rivers described how the water levels suddenly surged late at night, flooding numerous homes. "The water level increased rapidly, entering many residential houses," said Virendra Negi, a local resident, who, alongside Jot Singh, helped with rescue efforts.