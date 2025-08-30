Hindu marriage not invalid in absence of registration certificate: Allahabad High Court

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court held that a Hindu marriage does not stand invalid in the absence of a Marriage registration certificate.

The court held that the trial courts could not insist on the submission of a marriage certificate in a mutual divorce proceeding under the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, especially when the marriage was not registered but its existence was admitted by both the parties concerned.

Passing the order, single judge bench, comprising Justice Manish Kumar Nigam, set aside the Azamgarh family court's order by which it had rejected a plea to waive the requirement of filing the marriage certificate.

The matter came before the High Court after a petition was filed by a man challenging the order, dated July 31, 2025, given by the Additional Principal Judge, Family Court, Azamgarh.

The man and his wife had jointly filed a petition for divorce by mutual consent under Section 13(B) of Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, on October 23, 2024.

During the proceedings, the Family Court ordered the parties to file their marriage certificate. The petitioner filed an application, supported by his wife, stating that the certificate was not available as their marriage had not been registered.

They argued that registration was not compulsory under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, and prayed for an exemption from this requirement.