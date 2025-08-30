Husband kills wife and mother-in-law over domestic dispute in Rohini; arrested

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old woman and her elderly mother were allegedly murdered with a pair of scissors by the woman's husband over a domestic dispute and frequent quarrels, in the Rohini Sector-17 area of Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the K N Katju Marg police station received a PCR call at 3:50 pm on Saturday reporting the murder of the caller's mother and sister. Upon arriving at the third-floor residence in Rohini Sector-17, officers found the bodies of two women inside a room.

The deceased were identified as Kusum Sinha (63) and her daughter Priya Sehgal, both residents of Rohini Sector-17. Police spoke to the caller, Megh Sinha (30), who explained that on August 28, his mother had visited Priya's home to celebrate the birthday of Priya’s son, Chirag. During the celebration, a dispute had erupted between Priya and her husband, Yogesh, over the exchange of gifts between both families. As a result, Kusum had stayed at Priya’s home to help mediate the situation, a senior police officer confirmed.