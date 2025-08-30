Husband kills wife and mother-in-law over domestic dispute in Rohini; arrested

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old woman and her elderly mother were allegedly murdered with a pair of scissors by the woman's husband over a domestic dispute and frequent quarrels, in the Rohini Sector-17 area of Delhi, police said on Saturday.
According to the police, the K N Katju Marg police station received a PCR call at 3:50 pm on Saturday reporting the murder of the caller's mother and sister. Upon arriving at the third-floor residence in Rohini Sector-17, officers found the bodies of two women inside a room.
The deceased were identified as Kusum Sinha (63) and her daughter Priya Sehgal, both residents of Rohini Sector-17. Police spoke to the caller, Megh Sinha (30), who explained that on August 28, his mother had visited Priya's home to celebrate the birthday of Priya’s son, Chirag. During the celebration, a dispute had erupted between Priya and her husband, Yogesh, over the exchange of gifts between both families. As a result, Kusum had stayed at Priya’s home to help mediate the situation, a senior police officer confirmed.
On Saturday, when Megh attempted to contact his mother, his calls went unanswered. Concerned, he visited Priya’s house, only to find the flat locked from the outside with blood stains near the door. Megh alerted other family members and broke open the lock, discovering the two women lying in a pool of blood inside the room. He suspected that Priya's husband, Yogesh Sehgal, who is currently unemployed, had murdered both his mother and sister and fled with the children.
Yogesh was later arrested. Police recovered his bloodstained clothes and a pair of scissors, believed to be the weapon used in the killings. Authorities stated that the motive for the crime appeared to be a domestic dispute and ongoing quarrels between the family members. Crime and FSL teams have been called to the scene, and further investigations are underway.