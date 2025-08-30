Indian national jailed, fine in Singapore for causing road accident that killed senior NUS law professor

SINGAPORE: An Indian national was sentenced to two years and a month in jail and fined SGD2,000 on Friday by a Singapore court for killing a senior National University of Singapore (NUS) law professor in a road accident in 2023.

On July 7, 2023, Natarajan Mohanraj (28), a construction worker while driving a lorry looked at his mobile phone and the vehicle hit a car driven by Emeritus Professor Tan Yock Lin (70).

The injured was taken to a hospital where he died later that day due to multiple injuries.

According to a report by The Straits Times, Natarajan had a history of careless driving.

The Traffic Police had issued him a notice in June 2023 to surrender his licence before July 25, but the accident occurred two weeks before the deadline.

Despite the accident, Natarajan continued to drive another lorry on two separate occasions in 2024 after his licence was revoked.

He had pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including causing death by driving without due care.

The court also barred him from driving for life, the Singapore daily said in its report.

