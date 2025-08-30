‘Jab We Met’ re-run in real life: Young MP woman leaves home to marry lover, returns with another man

BHOPAL: Back in 2007, Bollywood movie 'Jab We Met' starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor sent cash registers ringing at the box office.

17 years after 'Jab We Met,' an eerie rerun of the movie has been reported in real life from 'Mini-Mumbai' Indore.

A 22-year-old Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student Shraddha Tiwari (who resides in MIG area of Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore) left home to marry her lover Sarthak. But to her utter shock, Sarthak didn’t turn up at the Indore railway station and instead informed that he didn’t want to marry her.

Heartbroken, Shraddha boarded a train, without knowing where to go. She detrained few hours later at Ratlam station – coincidentally the same station of western Madhya Pradesh, which featured in a similar situation in the 2007 movie.

At the Ratlam station, Shraddha’s life took a piquant turn, as she met Karandeep -- an electrician who worked at her college in Indore. Spotting her sitting alone, Karandeep went to her and came to know about the entire sequence of events which happened with her. He first advised her to return home and inform parents in Indore.

But in no mood to return, Shraddha told Karandeep about having left home to get married, she would either marry or not stay alive. After his repeated attempts to convince her to return home failed, Karandeep proposed to marry her and Shraddha accepted the proposal.

The duo subsequently travelled to the historically famous town Maheshwar in Khargone district and married there at a temple. From there they travelled to Mandsaur.