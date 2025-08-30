‘Jab We Met’ re-run in real life: Young MP woman leaves home to marry lover, returns with another man

BHOPAL: Back in 2007, Bollywood movie 'Jab We Met' starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor sent cash registers ringing at the box office.
17 years after 'Jab We Met,' an eerie rerun of the movie has been reported in real life from 'Mini-Mumbai' Indore.
A 22-year-old Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student Shraddha Tiwari (who resides in MIG area of Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore) left home to marry her lover Sarthak. But to her utter shock, Sarthak didn’t turn up at the Indore railway station and instead informed that he didn’t want to marry her.
Heartbroken, Shraddha boarded a train, without knowing where to go. She detrained few hours later at Ratlam station – coincidentally the same station of western Madhya Pradesh, which featured in a similar situation in the 2007 movie.
At the Ratlam station, Shraddha’s life took a piquant turn, as she met Karandeep -- an electrician who worked at her college in Indore. Spotting her sitting alone, Karandeep went to her and came to know about the entire sequence of events which happened with her. He first advised her to return home and inform parents in Indore.
But in no mood to return, Shraddha told Karandeep about having left home to get married, she would either marry or not stay alive. After his repeated attempts to convince her to return home failed, Karandeep proposed to marry her and Shraddha accepted the proposal.
The duo subsequently travelled to the historically famous town Maheshwar in Khargone district and married there at a temple. From there they travelled to Mandsaur.
Unable to find his daughter, Shraddha’s father Anil Tiwari, had, meanwhile, announced Rs 51,000 reward for anyone giving clinching information about her. The family even performed the superstitious practice of hanging daughter’s picture upside down, which was performed two months earlier by the Raghuvanshi family of Indore for finding their missing newly married daughter Sonam Raghuvanshi, who ultimately turned out to be the mastermind of husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s honeymoon killing in Meghalaya.
Five days after she left home, Shraddha rang her father from Mandsaur on Thursday and informed about being safe in Mandsaur. A relieved father Anil Tiwari in Indore, subsequently asked her to stay back at night at a hotel in Mandsaur and return home the next morning.
However, with none of the hotels in Mandsaur ready to give her and Karandeep a room, Anil transferred money to Karandeep to buy the train tickets to Indore.
Both Shraddha and Karandeep returned to Indore on Friday and went to the MIG police station, where Shraddha recorded her statement and stated that she had married Karandeep in Maheshwar.
According to a senior Indore police officer, Shraddha’s father was initially reluctant to accept the marriage, saying that his daughter was not mentally stable. But after the photographs of the marriage were presented, the family finally decided to accept the wedding.
This eerie saga resembling the 2007 Hindi movie, happened less than a week after Archana Tiwari, a young advocate preparing for the civil judge exams in Indore suddenly went missing from train on way to home town Katni and was found two weeks later on India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh. Police probe later revealed that with the help of a male friend, she had masterminded her mysterious disappearance to travel to Nepal to evade the marriage proposal of her family.