Jagdeep Dhankhar applies for pension as former MLA after resigning as Vice President

JAIPUR: Barely a month after resigning as Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar has submitted an application to claim pension as a former member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Dhankhar had represented the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998. Sources have confirmed that the Rajasthan Assembly Secretariat in Jaipur has begun reviewing his request.

If approved, Dhankhar will start receiving a monthly pension of ₹42,000 along with other benefits available to all former legislators in the state.

74-year-old Dhankhar, who joined the BJP in 2003, was receiving an MLA’s pension until 2019 when he was appointed Governor of West Bengal, eventually becoming Vice President.

Citing health reasons, Dhankhar had quit as Vice President on July 21. According to officials, the Rajasthan Assembly Secretariat has begun processing his pension request.

Since resigning as Vice President, Dhankhar has largely stayed away from public life, prompting speculation in political circles ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Opposition parties have repeatedly raised questions about his sudden resignation and absence, while former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought clarity, citing Dhankhar’s connection to the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, clarified that Dhankhar stepped down due to health reasons and dismissed opposition allegations as baseless.

Dhankhar’s political career spans several decades and diverse roles. He served as a Janata Dal MP from Jhunjhunu from 1989 to 1991 and was Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the Chandrashekhar government. In 1993, he was elected as a Congress MLA from Kishangarh.