Job hunting not misconduct, says Calcutta HC; orders firm to pay ex-employee gratuity dues with interest

KOLKATA: Holding that looking for another job, even if with a rival company with better perks and facilities, is a basic right and does not constitute moral turpitude, the Calcutta High Court has held that non-payment of an employee's dues on such grounds by a company was against the principles of natural justice.

Setting aside the order and punishment of the disciplinary authority of the company, which claims to be the sole manufacturer of a particular type of insulator film in India, Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) directed it to pay his gratuity dues of Rs 1.37 lakh along with simple interest at the rate of 8 per cent per annum.

"Looking for another job, even if with a rival company (though, not proved in this case) with better perks and facilities is a basic right and does not constitute moral turpitude as it is not contrary to honesty, modesty or good morals," Justice Dutt observed in the judgment passed on Thursday.

The court held that the petitioner company could not prove that any damage or loss to, or destruction of, property belonging to the employer was due to any act of the respondent which was riotous, disorderly or involved moral turpitude.

"The conduct of the enquiry authority is clearly an abuse of power and totally against the principles of natural justice, there being no independent, specific findings of the disciplinary authority against the petitioner," Justice Dutt said, observing, "No reasoning nor the principles of natural justice was followed."

The petition before the high court was moved against orders passed by the Controlling Authority and the Appellate Authority, which had directed payment of the gratuity dues to Sudip Samanta, who worked as a technician in the company.