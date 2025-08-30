Man shot dead, another set on fire in Bihar's Araria over property dispute

ARARIA: One person was shot dead and another was set on fire over some property dispute in Bihar's Araria district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jai Kumar Yadav and Nayan Yadav, both are distant relatives.

Araria SP Anjani Kumar told PTI that, "The incident took place in Navtola Dhansauri village in the early hours of Saturday. According to villagers, Jai Kumar Yadav was first shot dead by Nayan Yadav over some property dispute. Following this, relatives of Jai Kumar Yadav set Nayan Yadav on fire and his house also. After receiving information, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Both bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination."