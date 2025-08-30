Moitra slams Shah on Bangladeshi influx, BJP files police complaint

KOLKATA: TMC MP Mahua Moitra has triggered a fresh political controversy with her remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of failing to check infiltration from Bangladesh and allegedly stating his “head should be cut off and put on the table.”

The BJP, which was quick to hit back, slammed Moitra for her “distasteful and hate remarks” and wondered whether it was TMC’s official stand. Speaking to reporters in West Bengal’s Nadia district on the sidelines of an event on Thursday, Moitra alleged that the Union government was shirking its responsibilities on border security. The the authenticity of the video, however, couldn’t be identified.

“They are repeatedly talking about infiltrators; but the border of India is protected by five forces, and those are the Home Ministry’s responsibility,” she said. Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address, she remarked, “Standing at Red Fort, the PM himself said infiltrators are causing demographic changes. But even as he was saying this, his Home Minister was standing in the front row, smiling and clapping.”