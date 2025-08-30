Nagaland journalist shot while reporting at Manipur flower festival

GUWAHATI: Dip Saikia, a journalist with Nagaland’s Hornbill TV, was shot at in Laii village, located in Manipur’s Naga-majority Senapati district, on Saturday evening.

Saikia, who hails from Assam, was attacked while on assignment, sustaining injuries to his armpit and leg. The attacker was reportedly apprehended by locals.

Hornbill TV issued a statement condemning the “shocking and reprehensible” attack, which occurred while Saikia was covering a cultural event. "The shooting of Mr. Saikia is not just an assault on his person but a direct attack on press freedom and the democratic values we uphold," said Dzuthono Mekro, the editor of Hornbill TV.