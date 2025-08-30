No FSSAI norms yet for nutrition warning labels on packaged foods

NEW DELHI: As the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) races against a Supreme Court deadline to finalise its recommendations for mandatory front-of-pack nutrition warning labels on packaged foods, a think tank working on nutrition has said they have designed a framework which will ensure the final policy is based on scientific evidence, not on commercial influence.
The framework, termed the Weightage Scale for Stakeholder Comments, was submitted to FSSAI by Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPI), a think tank working on evidence-based nutrition policy.
The scale provides a clear methodology for the FSSAI’s and the expert committee to evaluate inputs by prioritising their source and evidence-base, rather than their volume. It is based on global evidence and India’s own health crisis.
NAPI’s intervention comes amid growing concerns that the landmark policy aimed at combating India’s epidemic of obesity and diabetes could be diluted by intense lobbying from the food and beverage industry, said NAPi’s convenor, Dr Arun Gupta.
The SC has directed FSSAI to finalise the regulations within three months, ending mid-October. As per the SC orders, FSSAI has to analyse over 14,000 public comments on front-of-pack food labels (FOPL) to finalise its recommendations.
“The number 14,000 is a distraction; the key is to categorise, not count,” said Dr Gupta, pediatrician, and former member of the PM’s Council on India’s Nutrition Challenges.
“The FSSAI is at crossroads. It can either be remembered as the regulator that empowered millions of Indians to make well-informed choices, or the one that capitulated to food corporations.
The proposed Weightage Scale assigns a value from 0 to 10 to different stakeholders.The maximum weight (9-10/10) is to be given to independent scientific evidence from institutions like Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and national and global public health bodies or science publications.
Also, higher weight (8/10) is to be given to consumer rights organisations, World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF. Public health experts said that low weightage (3-4) may be given to individuals and MSMEs.
