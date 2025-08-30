Punjab floods: Death toll rises to 24; 1018 villages affected

CHANDIGARH: The floods in Punjab has claimed 24 lives so far. The flood situation continues to remain grim with 1,018 villages affected and standing crops in 1.51 lakh acres (61,273 hectares) remaining under water in nine districts of the state due to the surging Ravi, Beas and Sutluj rivers.

The state has suffered huge financial loss due to crop damage and livestock deaths.

As per reports from district headquarters, 16,632 hectares of land have been affected in Fazilka, 10,806 hectares in Ferozepur, 11,620 hectares in Kapurthala, 7,000 hectares in Pathankot, 9,928 hectares in Tarn Taran, and 5,287 hectares in Hoshiarpur.

Currently, 77 relief camps are fully operational out of 87 set up in flood affected areas, providing shelter to 4,729 people.

The administration is taking care of all the essential needs of these people.

The Ravi river continued to flow at 4.60 lakh cusecs, well above the danger level at Dharamkot in Gurdaspur district.

The water levels at the Madhopur and Ujh barrages receded to 39,000 cusecs and 7,700 cusecs, respectively.

Both the BJP and the Congress party have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a special relief package.

The leader of opposition and senior congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, in his letter, demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a special central relief package, to provide compensation to the next of kin of the victims and farmers who suffered crop loss.