Punjab ministers caught discussing 'luxury cruise trips' during flood relief tour, opposition slams AAP government

CHANDIGARH: The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has come under fire after three ministers, who were on a tour of flood-hit areas to oversee relief and rescue operations, were caught on camera chatting about luxury cruises in Sweden and Goa, even as villages around them struggled with rising waters.

A purportedly 27-second video, which is being widely shared on social media, shows these three state cabinet ministers discussing their cruise trips while inspecting the flood situation in Tarn Taran.

Sources said that the video was being streamed live on Bhullar's Facebook page, but it could not be confirmed. In the video, Bhullar is heard recalling his visit to Sweden, where he saw massive cruise ships with hotels and other luxury amenities on board.

As he speaks, Goyal casually adds that the same kind of cruises are available in Goa. The video, which was meant to showcase a flood relief survey, instead ends up sounding more like a travelogue than a display of empathy.

A clip shared on X by senior Punjab Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh allegedly showed ministers, PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, discussing cruise trips in Sweden and Goa while sitting in a boat with life jackets on.