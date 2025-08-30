Rijiju slams retired judges' campaign against Amit Shah, criticises opposition

Speaking at the Karnataka State Advocate Associations' Office Bearers' Conference in Vidhana Soudha on Saturday, Rijiju stated that the Indian judiciary had often been accused of being compromised, citing past incidents that fuel such perceptions. "We recently saw a group of retired Supreme Court and High Court judges come together to speak against the Home Minister. What purpose does it serve when members of the judiciary engage in political disputes? It not only diminishes the dignity of the profession but also weakens public trust in the institution," the Union Minister said, indirectly suggesting that retired judges, no longer part of the judiciary, should refrain from making political statements.

Rijiju added that the role of judges should extend beyond the courtroom to strengthening public awareness, upholding trust, and safeguarding the judiciary's credibility in all arenas.

He also stressed that the Modi government had worked tirelessly to improve citizens' lives by removing archaic colonial-era laws and simplifying the legal system. "The IPC and CrPC were originally designed to punish people harshly. To reduce unnecessary burdens, our government has removed outdated provisions and enacted new laws that ensure justice rather than instilling fear. The colonial approach of controlling citizens through law has been replaced with a more people-centric model," he remarked.