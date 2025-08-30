Srinagar Diary | J&K to have limited role in Sept 9 V-P election

J&K will have limited participation in the V-P polls due to no representation in the Rajya Sabha as all its four seats in the House are lying vacant since February 2021. On February 15, 2021, former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway completed their RS terms. The terms of two other MPs --- PDP MP Fayaz Ahmad Mir and BJP MP Shamshir Singh Manhas ended on February 10, 2025. Under constitutional provisions, the RS members are elected by legislative assemblies of states and UTs. However, since J&K was under direct central rule from June 2018, no new members could be chosen in absence of the Assembly.
1st day-night match in Pulwama a big draw
Pulwama, which was once a hotbed of militancy and witnessed many encounters, recently hosted its first-ever day-night cricket match. The inaugural match of the Royal Premier League was played on Monday night between local teams Royal Goodwill and Sultan Springs Baramulla at Pulwama Sports Stadium in main town Pulwama. According to estimates, over 30,000 people watched the history in making. “A golden era for sports in J&K when a programme of the youth, by the youth, and supported by the J&K Sports Council, draws young hearts to the grounds...,” said Nuzhat Gull, J&K Sports Council Secretary.
Two arrested for killing dog after outrage
Two persons were arrested in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal for mercilessly killing a stray dog. The video of the two youth killing a dog at Safapora area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district had gone viral. A police official said police acted swiftly and booked the two individuals for mercilessly killing a stray dog Police Station Safapora registered a case FIR No.13/2025 under relevant sections of law including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against the duo. Further legal proceedings are underway,” police said. Police has appealed to masses to treat animals with kindness and compassion and to immediately report any incident of animal cruelty.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com