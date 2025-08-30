Two-year-old leopard killed in a hit-and-run on Gurugram-Faridabad road

CHANDIGARH: A two-year-old female leopard was found dead on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, which cuts through the Aravalli mountain range, in what appears to be a hit-and-run incident.
Sources said the animal, estimated to be between 2 to 2.5 years old, was discovered this morning, around one kilometre from the Pali police post on the Faridabad side. A local NGO alerted the forest and wildlife department, which swiftly responded, taking the leopard's body for post-mortem examination.
According to an officer, “Preliminary investigations suggest it was a hit-and-run case. The animal was bleeding heavily, and a head injury seems to be the cause of death, indicating a high-speed collision with a heavy vehicle. The post-mortem will confirm the exact cause of death. The high speeds at night on this road are certainly a concern."
It is believed that around 50 leopards inhabit the Aravalli stretch in Gurugram, with sightings becoming more frequent. Past incidents have raised alarm, such as the death of a leopard in a road accident in 2019, and another female leopard in 2015. In addition, a 12-year-old male leopard was struck near Manesar.
Environmentalists have long advocated for the creation of a “wildlife corridor” to ensure the safe passage of animals across the road. They have called for overpasses, underpasses, or elevated road sections to be built, allowing wildlife to move safely without encountering traffic. The Gurugram-Faridabad road runs alongside the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary to the north and the Aravallis to the south, both vital leopard habitats. Leopards frequently cross this road while moving between these areas, increasing the risk of accidents.
Despite repeated assurances from the Haryana government over the last two decades, no permanent solution has been implemented.