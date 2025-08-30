Two-year-old leopard killed in a hit-and-run on Gurugram-Faridabad road

CHANDIGARH: A two-year-old female leopard was found dead on the Gurugram-Faridabad road, which cuts through the Aravalli mountain range, in what appears to be a hit-and-run incident.

Sources said the animal, estimated to be between 2 to 2.5 years old, was discovered this morning, around one kilometre from the Pali police post on the Faridabad side. A local NGO alerted the forest and wildlife department, which swiftly responded, taking the leopard's body for post-mortem examination.

According to an officer, “Preliminary investigations suggest it was a hit-and-run case. The animal was bleeding heavily, and a head injury seems to be the cause of death, indicating a high-speed collision with a heavy vehicle. The post-mortem will confirm the exact cause of death. The high speeds at night on this road are certainly a concern."