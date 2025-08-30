Ugandan national caught with cocaine and crystal meth worth Rs 2.2 crore in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Continuing its crackdown on narcotics smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Ugandan woman from a Mumbai-bound train at Bhopal railway station, seizing drugs worth ₹2.2 crore.

Acting on its own intelligence inputs, DRI officials tracked and apprehended the Ugandan woman, who was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, at Bhopal Junction on Thursday. The woman was located in one of the air-conditioned coaches of the long-distance train.

A thorough search operation was conducted, which led to the recovery of four white plastic packets containing 368.9 grams of crystalline methamphetamine and two packets containing 147.4 grams of cocaine. The substances tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine using the NDPS Field Test Kit, as confirmed by the DRI's official statement.

The seized drugs, valued at over ₹2.2 crore in the international market, were confiscated under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. The Ugandan national was arrested, and investigations are underway to uncover the trafficking network behind the operation.