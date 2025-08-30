Uttarakhand gears up for landslide early warning systems as monsoon risks escalate

DEHRADUN: Faced with a rising trend of devastating monsoon rains and landslides in recent years, geologists in Uttarakhand have launched an intensive effort to better understand the damage and improve forecasting. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is preparing to install crucial Early Warning Systems (EWS) for landslides in four of the state's most vulnerable districts.

These advanced systems are undergoing rigorous testing, and once successfully validated, they will be deployed to enable early forecasting of landslides, significantly reducing potential losses in the region.

"Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Tehri districts are particularly prone to landslides," said Ravi Negi, Director of GSI Dehradun. "The goal is to install Early Warning Systems in these high-risk areas to provide timely alerts."

Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, emphasised the importance of the GSI's efforts. "The GSI is actively developing these Early Warning Systems, which will enable more effective and swift rescue and protective operations," he said.