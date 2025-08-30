Uttarakhand gears up for landslide early warning systems as monsoon risks escalate

DEHRADUN: Faced with a rising trend of devastating monsoon rains and landslides in recent years, geologists in Uttarakhand have launched an intensive effort to better understand the damage and improve forecasting. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is preparing to install crucial Early Warning Systems (EWS) for landslides in four of the state's most vulnerable districts.
These advanced systems are undergoing rigorous testing, and once successfully validated, they will be deployed to enable early forecasting of landslides, significantly reducing potential losses in the region.
"Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Tehri districts are particularly prone to landslides," said Ravi Negi, Director of GSI Dehradun. "The goal is to install Early Warning Systems in these high-risk areas to provide timely alerts."
Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, emphasised the importance of the GSI's efforts. "The GSI is actively developing these Early Warning Systems, which will enable more effective and swift rescue and protective operations," he said.
At a recent workshop in Haridwar on 'Landslide Disaster Risk Reduction, Strengthening Awareness and Response through Science-Good Governance,' Secretary Suman also urged research institutions to simplify their findings for easier use by the department.
"The department will use this information to raise public awareness," he added. "Any forecast issued must provide enough lead time for protective measures to be implemented, thereby minimising damage to life and property."
Dr Shovan Lal Chattoraj, a scientist from the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), stressed the importance of proactive landslide prevention. "In addition to satellites, tools like drones can be used for comprehensive data collection," Dr Chattoraj noted. "Even areas that are currently calm should not be neglected; continuous monitoring and study are crucial."
GSI Deputy Director Sanjeev Kumar and Dr Harish Bahuguna also shared insights, with Dr Bahuguna noting that most landslides are directly triggered by rainfall. He specifically mentioned that Chamoli sees the highest number of landslides, followed by Bageshwar. Dr Bahuguna also outlined the existing all-weather station network and highlighted the need for additional infrastructure.
The workshop saw participation from experts from 28 institutions, including the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and CBRI, marking a concerted, scientific effort to tackle the growing challenge of monsoon-induced disasters in the fragile Himalayan region.