Blast in firecracker factory in Lucknow, two killed

LUCKNOW: At least two people were killed in a blast at a firecracker factory operating from a house in the Gudamba area here on Sunday, police said.

"The blast occurred in a house where the cracker factory was operating from. Two people have been killed in the incident, and some are injured," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anindya Vikaram Singh said.

A part of the roof collapsed following the explosion, trapping at least two other individuals under the debris.

Rescue operations are underway at the site.

"Rescue teams comprising fire brigade, ambulances and local police are undertaking rescue work at the spot," the officer added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He has also instructed officials to reach the site immediately to expedite relief and rescue efforts.