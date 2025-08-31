Dehradun ranks among the top 10 least safe cities for women; night-time fears escalate

DEHRADUN: A deeply concerning report from the National Commission for Women (NCW) has cast a shadow over Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, a state famously known as 'Devbhoomi' for its spiritual significance.

The National Annual Report and Index (NARI) 2025 places Dehradun among the bottom ten cities for women's safety out of 31 surveyed nationwide, raising serious questions about the lived reality of women in the region.

The most alarming revelation, and the gravitational factor gripping the city, is the drastic decline in women's sense of security after sunset.

While 70% of women felt "very safe" or "safe" during the day, this figure plummeted to a mere 44% at night, indicating a profound and pervasive fear that restricts women's freedom and mobility once darkness falls. This stark contrast underscores a fundamental challenge to women's autonomy in the city.

The NARI 2025 report, prepared under the guidance of Principal Investigator Prof. (Dr.) Manjula Batra, Senior Professor at The North Cap University, Gurugram, and former Dean and Head of the Faculty of Law at Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi, sheds light on various aspects of women's safety in depth.

Report reveals Dehradun scored a mere 60.6% on the NARI safety index, falling significantly below the national average of 64.6%. This places it alongside cities like Raipur, Chennai, and Shillong with similar low scores, in stark contrast to nearby Shimla, which fared much better at 11th position nationally.