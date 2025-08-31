Eight rescued, 11 safe inside after landslide blocks Uttarakhand powerhouse tunnel

DEHRADUN: Eight personnel have been safely rescued, and 11 others are confirmed to be safe but still inside the tunnel, after a massive landslide struck the entrance of an underground NHPC power house tunnel in Ailagah, Dharchula, a border district of Uttarakhand, on Saturday night.
The sudden deluge of debris and heavy boulders completely blocked the tunnel entrance, trapping 19 workers within the critical infrastructure facility. A large-scale rescue operation was initiated immediately following the incident, with district administration coordinating a multi-agency response.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and NHPC personnel have been working tirelessly to clear the blockage and reach the trapped individuals. Their swift and coordinated efforts led to the safe extraction of eight workers, while the challenging task of clearing the remaining blockage and ensuring the full safety of the others continues.
District Magistrate Vinod Goswami issued a statement, providing a crucial update on the situation and offering reassurance to anxious families. "It is a matter of relief that eight employees have been safely brought out so far," DM Goswami stated.
"The remaining eleven personnel are also safe, and the administration is in continuous contact with them. The situation is under control thanks to the pre-existing emergency kitchen and food provisions available inside the tunnel." DM Goswami further elaborated on the ongoing work, confirming, "The debris from the tunnel's entrance has been completely removed, and the emergency shaft is being continuously cleared."
This focused effort aims to create an alternative access point or expedite the main tunnel clearance. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jitendra Verma also clarified that the Dhauliganga Power Station has not sustained any major damage, refuting some media reports that had spread misleading information about the plant's integrity.
At the time of the incident, 19 employees were working inside the tunnel. Of these, eight have been safely extracted, and continuous contact is being maintained with the remaining 11, all of whom are reported to be safe.
The BRO is tirelessly working to remove debris, with adequate machinery and security forces deployed at the site, highlighting the strategic importance of the area and the facility. Crucially, the power house itself has not suffered any significant damage, ensuring the continued operation of this vital facility once the tunnel is fully cleared and personnel are safely out.
Senior officials, including the District Magistrate, are continuously monitoring the situation on site, overseeing the complex rescue and clearance operations. The presence of food and other essential facilities inside the tunnel has been a significant factor in ensuring the well-being and morale of the trapped personnel during this challenging period.