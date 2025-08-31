Eight rescued, 11 safe inside after landslide blocks Uttarakhand powerhouse tunnel

DEHRADUN: Eight personnel have been safely rescued, and 11 others are confirmed to be safe but still inside the tunnel, after a massive landslide struck the entrance of an underground NHPC power house tunnel in Ailagah, Dharchula, a border district of Uttarakhand, on Saturday night.

The sudden deluge of debris and heavy boulders completely blocked the tunnel entrance, trapping 19 workers within the critical infrastructure facility. A large-scale rescue operation was initiated immediately following the incident, with district administration coordinating a multi-agency response.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and NHPC personnel have been working tirelessly to clear the blockage and reach the trapped individuals. Their swift and coordinated efforts led to the safe extraction of eight workers, while the challenging task of clearing the remaining blockage and ensuring the full safety of the others continues.