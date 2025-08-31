FIR against TMC MP Moitra for 'objectionable' remarks against Amit Shah

RAIPUR: A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Chhattisgarh's Raipur for her alleged "objectionable" remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a local resident, a case was registered against Moitra at the Mana police station on Saturday under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

Moitra sparked a controversy after allegedly saying that if Amit Shah fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, "the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah's head and put it on your table".