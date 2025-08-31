India launches maiden Joint Doctrine on Special Forces to boost synergy, interoperability among tri-services

NEW DELHI: India’s maiden Joint Doctrine on Special Forces, released by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, has set out guiding principles, operational concepts and interoperability frameworks for the special forces missions.

The Army, Navy and IAF have their own special operations troops and set-up and this document is to lead towards greater synergy and interoperability.

Enlisting the roles and tasking for the Special Forces the range of high-impact missions against enemy forces, according to the newly released Joint Doctrine on Special Forces (JDSF), include capturing enemy commanders, rescuing Indian prisoners of war and hostages, conducting air ambushes near enemy airfields, disrupting national civil and high-level military command and control systems, and striking high-value targets to cripple the enemy's economy. The JDSF was released during Ran Samvad event last week at Indore.

The significance of the Special Forces (SFs) is underlined due to their employment in conventional, sub-conventional and emerging domains has become integral to achieving national security objectives. These specially trained troops carry out high-risk operations that require advanced skills and tactics in hostile, denied, or politically sensitive environments.