Man beaten to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A hay trader was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Keratu village.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Kumar said, "Ankush Kumar (27) had travelled from his village of Nagla in Muzaffarnagar to Keratu to purchase hay.

His body was later discovered near a roadside dhaba on the Meerut-Karnal highway with injury marks.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased's family, Ankush was allegedly beaten to death for unknown reasons.

A case has been registered based on the complaint, and further investigation is underway, police said.