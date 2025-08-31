MLA seeks law to prohibit ‘Devil’ worship, Nagaland House to discuss matter on September 2

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland Assembly will hold a discussion on the matter "Prohibition of Satanic Worship in Nagaland" on September 2, the first day of a two-day session. Naga People's Front (NPF) Legislature Party Leader Kuzholuzo Nienu had earlier written to Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer seeking a discussion on the matter and a law prohibiting and preventing “Satanic/Devil worship.”
“…As a Christian state, we need to upkeep our religion and be a faithful believer and follower of God Almighty. It is truly shocking to see our younger generation embracing Satanic/Devil worship openly, which is a total disregard to our religion and the teaching of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” Nienu had written in his letter.
He mentioned that Nagaland carried the banner of "Nagaland for Christ" and made a covenant to stand by the ideals and principles as laid down in the Bible. "Therefore, I urge your good office for a discussion and also for passing a resolution to enact laws prohibiting and preventing Satanic/Devil worship within the territory of Nagaland," he urged the Speaker.
Assembly secretary in-charge Khruohituonuo Rio in a letter addressed to Nienu said the Speaker had admitted the notice "under Rule 54 of the Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business in Nagaland Legislative Assembly on the subject matter 'Prohibition of Satanic Worship in Nagaland'.”
“The subject matter will be taken up after the Question Hour on Tuesday, the 2nd September, 2025,” the letter to the NPF legislator further read. Nienu told TNIE on Sunday that young Naga boys and girls were being lured by a certain group of people, including Nagas, with Rs 1 lakh or a motorcycle for "Satanic worship."
"When they started worshipping the Satan, they acted very strange. We could even see them going out of the window or the ventilation, which is unexplainable," Nienu said. According to him, these acts, occurring in five districts, have nothing to do with idol worship, Buddhism, Jainism or Hinduism. He said elements luring the youngsters were active in Nagaland.