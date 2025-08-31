MoEFCC releases new, improved methodology to calculate Green Credit

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has issued a new notification regarding the methodology for calculating Green Credit through the planting of trees and establishing a canopy on wasteland. This notification supersedes the previous year notification concerning the calculation of Green Credit.

It states that Green Credit will be accounted for after the plantation of trees on a designated area of wasteland that achieves a minimum canopy density of 40 per cent. This assessment will take place five years after the plantation, which can be conducted by any organisation or entity.

The previous notification, issued in February 2024, only referred to tree plantation on identified degraded waste land.

"On completion of minimum five years of restoration activities in the degraded forest land parcel, and after achieving a minimum canopy density of forty per cent (40 per cent canopy density), the applicant shall be eligible to submit a claim report for award of Green Credit," the new notification specifies.