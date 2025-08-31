Over 6.16 lakh ineligible beneficiaries found availing free ration in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: It’s not just the below poverty line (BPL) people who are taking free ration from the Public Distribution System (PDS) shops in Madhya Pradesh. Even well-to-do individuals are taking free ration by posing as members of BPL families across the central Indian state.

The e-KYC (electronic know your customer) updating of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA)-Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) across the state has revealed that more than 6.16 lakh beneficiaries drawing free ration across the state, actually hail from well-to-do families.

As per the ongoing e-KYC drive process earlier this month, a total of over 5.27 crore people were enrolled as beneficiaries under NFSA across the state, out of which more than 6.16 lakh have been identified as ineligible for free ration as they belong to well to do families.

The top five districts with the highest number of ineligible beneficiaries are Bhind (50,619), Barwani (33,633), Khargone (29,909), Rewa (26,053), and Morena (25,230).