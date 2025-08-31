PM Modi raised cross-border terrorism in talks with Xi Jinping: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism during his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Sunday.

PM Modi emphasised that cross-border terrorism affects both India and China, and that it is important for the two countries to support each other in combating the issue, Misri said during a special briefing.

“Cross-border terrorism was mentioned by the Prime Minister as a priority. He emphasized that this is an issue impacting both India and China, and therefore, it is important that we extend mutual understanding and support as we combat cross-border terrorism,” Misri said.

"I would, in fact, like to say that we have received the understanding and cooperation of China as we have dealt with the issue of cross-border terrorism in the context of the ongoing SCO Summit," he added.