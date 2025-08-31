Punjab reels under worst floods: 1,312 villages affected, 26 dead; CM Mann seeks Rs 60,000 Cr 'pending' state fund

CHANDIGARH: The flood situation in Punjab has worsened due to incessant heavy rainfall, causing major rivers including the Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, and Ghaggar to swell. Out of Punjab’s 23 districts, 22 have been affected so far.

A total of 1,312 villages are impacted, nearly 3 lakh acres of standing crops have been inundated, and 26 people have lost their lives.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the release of Rs 60,000 crore in state funds that he claims are pending with the Union Government.

Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian confirmed that the 1,312 affected villages include, 93 in Amritsar, 26 in Barnala, 21 in Bathinda, 1 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 92 in Fazilka, 107 in Ferozepur, 324 in Gurdaspur, 86 in Hoshiarpur, 55 in Jalandhar, 123 in Kapurthala, 26 in Ludhiana, 4 in Malerkotla, 77 in Mansa, 35 in Moga, 81 in Pathankot, 14 in Patiala, 2 in Rupnagar, 22 in Sangrur, 1 in SAS Nagar, 3 in SBS Nagar, 74 in Muktsar and 45 in Tarn Taran.